Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Cariboo

Clouds over Williams Lake form Friday at noon as Environment Canada issues a severe thunderstorm watch for the Cariboo region. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the Cariboo including the Williams Lake and Quesnel areas.

Environment Canada in issuing the watch Friday noted conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

A few thunderstorms over the Prince George, Cariboo and McGregor regions this morning may become severe this afternoon with the potential to produce heavy downpours and large hail.

Good morning! Here's our #thunderstorm forecast for today, July 6th 2018. Another active day is expected across B.C. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued

for #Prince George #Cariboo and McGregor. https://t.co/XIJ67cmMuF#BCstorm #WhenThunderRoarsGoIndoors pic.twitter.com/rLdRuNgWHn — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) July 6, 2018

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

People across the region will be anxious over the next few days as July 7 marks the one-year anniversary of the lightning storm that sparked the 2017 wildfire season.

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter