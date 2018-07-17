Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Burns Lake

Conditions are favourable for strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Burns Lake area.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

According to Environment Canada, large hail can damage property and cause injury while strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Lightning, which kills and injures Canadians every year, is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

