Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for 100 Mile, risk of thunderstorms for Williams Lake

100 Mile House

There’s a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for the 100 Mile House area, according to Environment Canada.

They’re predicting showers and a risk thunderstorms beginning early this afternoon with increasing cloudiness. That will be increasing to potentially heavy showers followed by a risk of a severe thunderstorm late in the evening.

That will be paired with winds will be increasing from 20 km/h to 40 km/h with gusts of 60 km/h with a low of 13 C.

Rainfall may reach 30 to 40 mm tonight, according to Environment Canada.

Showers are predicted to end Sunday afternoon, followed by a mix of sun and clouds.

Williams Lake

Similar conditions are predicted for Williams Lake with a risk of thunderstorms, 10 to 20 mm and 25 mm near the Cariboo mountains and northwest winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

Clinton

Clinton has a severe thunderstorm watch with, 30 to 40 mm, winds increasing from 20 km/h to 40km/h and gusting to 6o km/h).

Cache Creek

Cache Creek has a severe thunderstorm warning, 10 to 15 mm, with winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

Air quality

A special air quality advisory remains in effect for the area as well.

People are advised to stay indoors if they are having breathing difficulties.

“Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.