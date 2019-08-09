Severe thunderstorm watch for southern East Kootenay

Severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon from noon until 6 p.m. especially in the Creston, Cranbrook and Sparwood areas. Areas to the north may receive minor storms.

Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the southern areas of the East Kootenay.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain. Hail is also possible. Strong wind gusts are also possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.