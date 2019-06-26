Severe thunderstorm possible for Fraser Valley

Environment Canada has put out a watch for the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon

Severe thunderstorms heading north from the American border could be heading for the Fraser Valley, Environment Canada says.

The agency put out an alert late Wednesday afternoon about thunderstorms that could impact the central Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack, and the eastern Fraser Valley, including Hope.

The thunderstorms may be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain. People are advised to stay indoors.

Highway alerts are in effect for the Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt, and Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass. Drivers are advised to drive carefully, and be aware that weather in the mountains can change suddenly.

