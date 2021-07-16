Severe thunderstorm passes over Williams Lake Friday night

Hail came down hard over the city Friday night, July 16. (Photo submitted)

Update: 11:30 p.m. The severe thunderstorm has ended.

Original: A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Cariboo region Friday night, July 16.

“At 10:30 p.m., Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain, noted Environment Canada. “A severe thunderstorm just west of Williams Lake is moving northeast at 30 km/h.”

As forecasted, the storm did produce heavy rains and large hail which blanketed the city.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

