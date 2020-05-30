Severe storm warning remains in effect for the Kootenays

Two special weather statements have been issued for the West Kootenay

A special weather statement warning of powerful thunderstorms remains in effect for the West Kootenay.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain, Environment Canada warns.

Strong thunderstorms are called for in the Okanagan, Shuswap, Boundary region, West Kootenay, Arrow Slocan, Kootenay Lake and East Kootenay this evening with possible heavy downpours, very strong wind gusts and large hail.

The weather experts caution that fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.

Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Trail Daily Times