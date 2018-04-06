Several vehicles damaged in View Royal

The West Shore RCMP is investigating a number of vehicles damaged in View Royal during spring break.

During the last few weeks the local detachment has received a number of reports of damage to vehicles. Owners and other witnesses are reporting key damage to doors and some tires deflated during the later evening hours.

The vehicles were in the area of Helmcken Road and Island Highway.

Police are investigating and are asking for anyone that may have witnessed one or more of these crimes to come forward.

“Our investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses in View Royal that may have seen anything out of the ordinary from March 23 to April 4,” said West Shore RCMP Const. Matt Baker. “If you’ve seen something you think the police should know please call us, any piece of information can bring the puzzle together.”

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

