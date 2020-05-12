Several stores at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall expected to reopen after May long weekend

The mall will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week

Several stores at Orchard Park Shopping Centre are planning to reopen after May long weekend as pandemic restrictions are eased.

On May 11, the mall confirmed on its website that it will be expanding its hours to be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting May 19 as more stores begin to reopen.

Currently, only iWorld, Tax Pros, Shefield Express, Showcase, Shoppers Drug Mart (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.) and Best Buy (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) are open. Lenscrafters and Pearle Vision are open by appointment only.

Kelowna Capital News has received tips from workers at both Urban Planet and Bluenotes that workers have been scheduled beginning on May 19.

