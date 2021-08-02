Several flights at YLW cancelled due to White Rock Lake fire

Flights into or out of the Okanagan have been cancelled for part of the day

If you’re flying into or out of the Kelowna International Airport (YLW), you may need to check your flight status first.

Morning flights coming into and out of the Okanagan have been cancelled due to wildfires in the area.

Flights were first cancelled Sunday evening (Aug. 1) as the White Rock Lake fire boundary moved east to Lake Okanagan.

YLW’s senior operations manager Phillip Elchitz said this means there is a no-fly zone of up to 10,000 feet above sea level in the area, affecting approaches into the airport.

Arrivals from now until 1 p.m. have been cancelled, while departures until 3:15 p.m. have been cancelled.

Other flights into and out of Kelowna have been listed as on-time, but airport staff are urging passengers to check their flight status ahead of time.

To check if your flight has been cancelled or not, check the airport’s website.

The White Rock Lake fire sits at an estimated 32,000 hectares. Several evacuation orders have been issued for homes on the North Westside.

