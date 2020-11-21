Several days of rain in forecast for Fraser Valley after single day of sunshine

According to Environment Canada, rain and showers are expected today until Wednesday

A horse on Yale Road West in Chilliwack peeks out from its shelter at the rainy weather on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Folks can say goodbye to the lovely sunny weather the Fraser Valley had Saturday.

The one day of sunshine was a welcome sight following several rainy days, but the sun was here for a good time, not a long time.

Unfortunately, the rain returns Sunday, Nov. 22 and it isn’t leaving any time soon. According to Environment Canada, rain and showers are in the forecast until at least Wednesday.

Showers are defined as light rainfall which is scattered across an area, whereas rain lasts longer and is much more widespread in the area.

