Several cougar sightings reported in Saanich

Report of cougar on West Saanich Road Saturday night, with several other reports over 12-hour period

Saanich Police report there have been numerous cougar sightings in the area.

The first sighting was reported near West Saanich Road and Interurban Road Saturday night. Police received a call shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday from a resident who had spotted a cougar near the roadway on West Saanich Road near Old West Saanich Road. No persons or other animals interacted with the cougar, according to the witness.

Police say over the past 12 hours they have received numerous calls from the public reporting possible sightings of what is believed to be a cougar. These calls have come from the areas of Triest Crescent, Knutsford Place, Penturst Road, Hillcrest and Hollydeene Place.

Police wish to advise residents and remind everyone that the change to warmer weather may mean an increase in wildlife sightings in residential areas. To learn more about how to reduce human-animal contact, visit wildsafebc.com.

To make a report to BC Conservation Officers, call 1-877-952-7277 or *7277 on mobile phones.