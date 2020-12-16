Many students in School District 10 will start to attend in-person classes next week. (Pixabay photo)

Several Central Okanagan schools confirm COVID-19 exposures

More school exposures announced by the Central Okanagan School District

  • Dec. 16, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) announced several schools in the region had COVID-19 exposures late on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

SD 23 said Interior Health confirmed exposures in the following schools:

  • École George Pringle Elementary
  • South Kelowna Elementary
  • Bankhead Elementary
  • Springvalley Elementary
  • École KLO Middle
  • Canyon Falls Middle
  • Rutland Senior Secondary
  • École Kelowna Secondary
  • George Elliot Secondary

The school district confirmed the individuals who tested positive are now self-isolating at home and have support from local public health teams.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” SD 23 said in a statement.

The school district is also reminding staff and students to stay home if they are feeling unwell and are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

READ: COVID outbreak in Oliver care home claims life of woman in her 70s

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Structure fire in Burns Lake
Next story
Chilliwack churches continue to defy public health orders with in-person gatherings

Just Posted

Most Read