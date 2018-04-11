Seventh murder charge laid against alleged Toronto serial killer

Bruce McArthur now charged with seven counts of first-degree murder

The investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has triggered an internal police probe. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is now facing a seventh murder charge.

The 66-year-old landscaper appeared by video in a Toronto courtroom this morning where the Crown said the new first-degree murder charge had been laid in the death of Abdulbasir Faizi.

Related: Seventh set of remains linked to alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur

McArthur has already been charged with the first-degree murder of six other men who have connections to the city’s LGBTQ community.

Related: Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community now faces six murder charges

Police have said they’ve recovered the remains of seven people from planter pots around a home in midtown Toronto where McArthur worked and stored his equipment.

Toronto police are expected to hold a news conference later today to provide an update on their investigation into McArthur.

McArthur was arrested in January and charged with the murders of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen, who went missing from Toronto’s gay village in 2017.

Later that month, McArthur was charged with the first-degree murder of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, and Dean Lisowick. In February, he was also charged in the death of Skandaraj Navaratnam.

Related: Alleged Toronto serial killer previously questioned, released by police

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.