Seven weeks with no new COVID-19 cases in Castlegar

Another week has gone by without any new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Castlegar, making it seven weeks since the last confirmed case.

The latest data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control shows that for the week of Feb. 14 – 20 there were no new cases in the city. It also shows there were no new cases in Nelson, Grand Forks, Trail, and Creston.

For the week of Feb. 19 – 25 there were six cases diagnosed in the Kootenay Boundary health service area, bringing the total cases since Jan. 1, 2020 to 204. During the week of Feb. 12 – 18, there was one new case in the area.

The Kootenay Boundary health service area had the lowest number of new cases in the province for the week. The second lowest was the East Kootenay at eight.

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases from January 2020 through January 2021 for Castlegar was 18, Nelson/Salmo had 72 and Trail had 19.

The Kootenay Boundary region continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 positive rates in the province.

Editor’s note: The BCCDC updates cumulative health service area (Kootenay Boundary region) figures monthly and local health area (city) numbers weekly, but one week behind.

