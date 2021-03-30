Seven vehicles damaged by fire in Abbotsford apartment parking lot

Investigators trying to determine whether fire was deliberately set

Investigators are trying to determine whether a fire that damaged seven vehicles early Tuesday morning (March 30) in Abbotsford was deliberately set.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy said officers were called to the 32800 block of Marshall Road just after 2 a.m. for a theft-from-auto report.

“As officers responded to the area, they saw large plumes of smoke and located a fire at an apartment building in the open-air parking lot,” she said.

Bird said the fire started near a carport and damaged seven vehicles parked underneath. No one was injured, and no suspects were located.

Police and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service are continuing to investigate and are also looking at whether the fire and thefts are related.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who might have CCTV or dash-cam footage ias asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or by text at 22973 (abbypd).

