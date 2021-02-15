Seven schools in Langley district added to Fraser Health COVID-19 exposure list

New COVID cases have been reported at Aldergrove Community Secondary, Douglas Park Community Elementary, HD Stafford Middle, Langley Meadows Community School, Lynn Fripps Elementary, Richard Bulpitt Elementary, and Simonds Elementary.

On Monday, Feb. 15, the school district sent a letter to families to notify them that a person within the school community had tested positive for coronavirus at both schools.

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 Early Notification letter to Aldergrove, HD Stafford, Douglas Park, Langley Meadows, Lynn Fripps, Richard Bulpitt, and Simonds school communities today. Thank you everyone for your support. Read here: https://t.co/WEgP2HFjlw pic.twitter.com/ejheVMgS88 — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) February 15, 2021

“If you are receiving this letter, it means your child may have been at the school during this time; however, the exposure did not take place in their cohort or class(es)” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools.

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19” said a Fraser Health statement.

“The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

The health authority asks parents to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Family Day Monday, cases had been reported at 23 schools in Langley on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 school exposure list at www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures, including one independent school.

