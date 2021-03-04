Seven new COVID-19 cases for Hope area

Numbers have been on the rise for the past three weeks

The Hope local health area has seen another rise in COVID cases with seven new cases from Feb. 21 to 27. (Screenshot/BCCDC)

For the third week running, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the Hope local health area.

According to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, February closed out with seven more new cases of COVID-19 for the Hope area from Feb. 21 to 27.

This is up slightly from the previous week, when there were six new cases from Feb. 14 to 20. These are the highest numbers in about a month and the third-highest since the year started.

RELATED: Hope area sees six more COVID-19 cases

With the latest data included, there have been a total of 49 cases of COVID-19 in the Hope area in 2021. This currently averages about 5.4 cases per week.

From Jan. 2020 to Jan. 2021, there were a total of 63 cases for a year-long average of about one case per week.

READ ALSO: INFOGRAPHIC: How one pub trivia night can lead to nearly 300 COVID-19 exposures

Fraser-Cascade School District 78 hasn’t had a school exposure event since mid-January. The community at large has been exposure-free for going on four months with the last one occurring between Nov. 7 and 9, 2020.

There are currently no outbreaks in the Hope area.

@adamEditor18 adam.louis@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hope Standard