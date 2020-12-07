Seven more school listed COVID-19 exposures from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1: Fraser Health

'Exposure event' defined as single person who attended school during their infectious period

Seven more Abbotsford schools had COVID-19 exposures from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1, according to Fraser Health.

Rick Hansen Secondary had exposures on Nov. 23 and 26; King Traditional Elementary had exposures on Nov. 24, 25, 26, and 30; Dave Kandel Elementary had exposures on Nov. 25 and 26; WJ Mouat Secondary had an exposure on Nov. 26; Abbotsford Senior Secondary an exposure on Nov. 27; Chief Dan George Middle had exposures on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1; and Dasmesh Punjabi School had exposures on Nov. 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30.

An “exposure event” is defined on the health authority’s website as “a single person with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period.”

“Exposure events” are the most contained of such classifications, followed by “cluster events” (two or more individuals are infected), and “outbreak events” (infection and transmission are widespread).

A notification does not mean that other children at the school have been exposed to COVID-19.

If parents do not receive a phone call or letter from Public Health, their child should continue to attend school.

The COVID-19 school notification process consists of the following protocols:

• Contact tracing is initiated to determine how the individual was infected and who they were in close contact with.

• Close contacts who may be at an increased risk are identified and notified, and they are advised to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

• Public Health determines who is a close contact. Learning groups, friends or other connections may be determined to not be a close contact.

• Public Health staff works closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact management process to maintain close communication with the school community.

RELATED: More COVID-19 exposures recorded at independent Abbotsford Christian schools by Fraser Health

RELATED: Fraser Health lists 3 more Abbotsford schools with COVID-19 exposures from Nov. 18 to 23

Abbotsford News