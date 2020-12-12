Seven COVID-19 deaths now linked to Menno Home

Six more Menno Home residents have died over the past week, as the Abbotsford care home continues to fight an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the facility’s website, seven residents in total have died, six of those since last Sunday.

The facility’s E2 residence now has seen 56 positive COVID-19 cases, up from 47 a week ago. Of those, 34 are residents and 22 are staff members.

Four residents and at least two staff members have recovered.

“We continue to pray for strength for the staff who are working on the COVID-19 positive unit,” the home’s website says. “We are grateful for their efforts. We know they are weary.”

The site reported one new positive case by a resident on Saturday. That was the first new positive test since Wednesday.

Last week, Fraser Health announced that it would be bringing in “additional leadership supports” to help Menno Home manage its pandemic response. Similar supports were put in place at Tabor Home, another Abbotsford care home with an even larger outbreak. Twenty-four residents have died at Tabor Home, where there have been more than 150 cases.

On Thursday, Menno Home’s website reported: “Thank you to our support from Fraser Health – today we offer a staff support session with the Mobile Response Team. Our staff in E2 Home are given an opportunity to have a 20 minute session one-on-one with a trained emergency response counselor. This is an opportunity for the staff to have confidential conversations about their state of mental health as they continue through this ongoing crisis.”

