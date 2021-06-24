Seven cooling centre locations opening in Chilliwack during heat wave

The City of Chilliwack is providing four facilities and three churches are also opening their doors

The City of Chilliwack is temporarily opening cooling centres for residents to find relief from scorching hot weather.

Starting Friday (June 25), the following locations will be open from noon until 6 p.m. daily until the heat warning is lifted by Environment Canada:

– Evergreen Hall at 9291 Corbould Street (Slesse and Minto Rooms)

– Sardis Sports Complex at 5725 Tyson Road (Sheet No. 2)

– Chilliwack Coliseum at 45323 Hodgins Ave (entry off of Hodgins Avenue)

– Tourism Chilliwack at 44150 Luckakuck Way (outdoor picnic area*)

Public health orders will be followed at all locations and the number of people allowed inside at any one time will be limited. Masks and physical distancing will be required.

Three local churches are also going to serve as cooling centres during the heat wave.

Chilliwack Alliance Church at 8700 Young Road will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from noon to 6 p.m.

The Salvation Army Church at 46420 Brooks Avenue (not the Yale Road shelter) will be open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. and Main Street Church at 45830 Princess Avenue will be open Monday from noon to 6 p.m.

Hot temperatures mean a greater risk of heat-related illnesses. For those who have to spend time outdoors and can’t get to one of the cooling centres, the City recommends drinking plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty, and seeking out cool places.

The City also recommends calling, texting, or checking in on those who may be more vulnerable to the heat, and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

For more tips to stay cool, visit chilliwack.com/beattheheat

