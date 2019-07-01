Seven beach volleyball nets donated to City of Parksville

Shane Hyde, co-owner of Oceanside Outdoor Sports and Volleyball BC, has donated seven beach volleyball nets, along with his wife Danielle, to the City of Parksville. -File photo

Seven beach volleyball nets donated by Shane and Danielle Hyde, owners of Oceanside Outdoor Sports and Volleyball BC, have been installed in the Parksville Community Park. These nets will be in place for the summer so residents and visitors will be able to play beach volleyball at any time.

Seasonal installation of the beach volleyball nets was a Parksville council initiative. Council was keen to provide more recreational opportunities for youth in the community. Nets were installed just in time for summer school holidays.

RELATED: Pro beach volleyball a big smash

“On behalf of council, our sincere thanks to Oceanside Outdoor Sports for their donation of the nets and for helping the city to provide the opportunity to have this sport available in the park during the summer,” said mayor Ed Mayne in a press release.

Oceanside Outdoor Sport hosts youth and adult beach volleyball leagues begin in May and run through the end of summer. Along with the regular Tuesday and Wednesday leagues, the Parksville Community Park is home to clinics, camps and tournaments. Vancouver Island’s biggest and longest running beach volleyball tournament is scheduled for August 31 and September 1 with 120 teams and over 290 athletes competing in multiple divisions.

— NEWS staff, submitted