Seth Amundsen carves his way to the top of the Freeride World Tour Qualifier circuit

The local Fernie skier is currently ranked first in North America in his category

Seth Amundsen is seen standing in the second place podium spot after a competition in Revelstoke.

Born and raised off of waist deep powder and laps of the Cedar Bowl, 20-year-old Fernie local, Seth Amundsen, is making headlines in Canadian freeride skiing.

Freeride is a form of big mountain skiing, wherein competitors perform on challenging, ungroomed terrain, scattered with a variety of cliffs, jumps, and other technical aspects. The events are scored based on the line skied: how clean, controlled, and fluid it was executed.

Competing in the Freeride World Qualifier (FWQ) Tour four category–one step below the Freeride World Tour, Amundsen is ranked first in North America. Finishing first and second in Revelstoke’s FWQ two and FWQ four respectively, as well as third in Kicking Horse’s FWQ four, the young skier is well on his way to becoming a household name.

Having started skiing at the ripe age of two, Amundsen participated in his first competition by the time he was 11. He attributes much of his success and passion for the sport of skiing to growing up in a town heavily intertwined with ski culture.

“Being raised at a resort with such an abundance of high quality terrain has been a huge factor in shaping me into the skier I am now, without a doubt,” said Amundsen, whose favourite trick is a timeless 360. “Growing up in a ski town, you have a lot of people who share the same love and passion for skiing, which really motivates you to get out there and have a good time”.

His sentiments are mirrored by his group of friends, who continue to push him as an athlete. Heading up to the slopes together almost every day, Amundsen praises them for encouraging him to challenge himself on harder and larger features.

Already sponsored by Commit Snow and Skate, and Amundsen Electric, the young skier looks forward to what the future holds in terms of his growth as an athlete, upcoming events, and the opportunity to travel to other continents for competitions.

Up next for Amundsen are events in Colorado and New Mexico, and depending on his results, admittance into next year’s Freeride World Tour could also be in the cards.

“[The Freeride World Tour] was never really a goal of mine until about three weeks ago, but now that I’m in a position where it’s a real possibility, it’s definitely something I’m pushing to accomplish,” Amundsen modestly remarked on what the future holds.

Both humble and devoted, Amundsen’s genuine enthusiasm for the sport of skiing undeniably shines through his results.

“Skiing is a huge part of who I am today. I’ve been skiing every good chance I get…and I don’t plan on stopping,” mused a smitten Amundsen. “The thrill I get from it is something that’s hard to put into words, but it’s the reason I still live in Fernie, and the reason I do what I do”.

