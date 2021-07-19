Services to Chilliwack seniors spelled out in extensive summer list

Task team of Chilliwack Healthier Community updated supports available to seniors

Collaboration is at the heart of a new document listing all the community support for Chilliwack seniors.

Chilliwack Healthier Community through its Healthier Seniors’ Task Team compiled an updated list of supports and services on offer for seniors as of summer 2021.

The extensive list has everything from low-cost or free food, transportation, to help filling out forms, staving off isolation, and more:

FOOD

• Volunteers will shop for seniors and deliver groceries. Call 778-860-5499.

• Call 604-824-0939 for warm/frozen meal delivery, food hampers and adult

incontinence supplies.

• Meals on Wheels low-cost meals. Call 604-793-7242.

• Low-income seniors can receive groceries weekly. Contact 604-793-9979 or director@cdsrs.ca.

• Dietary restrictions? Food hampers are available. Email extrafarechwk@gmail.com.

HOUSING/ HOME

• Seniors’ housing support at 604-793-9979 or info@cdsrs.ca from Chilliwack & District Seniors’ Resources Society.

• Questions about tenancy rights or housing needs? Call 604-795-5994.

• For subsidized help with laundry, yard work or light house keeping call 778-860-5499.

FINDING SERVICES/FORMS

Find support services, education, resources, and receive form completion assistance. Contact

604-793-9979 or info@cdsrs.ca.

Stay connected to locate resources with social prescribing program. Contact 604-792-4267 or

reshidl@comserv.bc.ca.

TRANSPORTATION

Subsidized taxi rides are available for COVID-19 vaccinations, local and occasional out-of-town

medical appointments. Call 778-860-5499.

Accessible door-to-door shared transit for people with disabilities. Taxi vouchers may also be

available. Call HandyDart at 604-795-5121 to apply.

VOLUNTEER/SOCIAL

• Chat on the phone with other seniors weekly. Contact neighbourhealth@gmail.com.

• Become a seniors’ peer counsellor, call 604-793-7204.

• Deliver meals with Meals on Wheels, contact MOW@comserv.bc.ca or 604-793-7242.

• Chilliwack Seniors Society is looking for volunteers. Contact 604-793-9979 or info@cdsrs.ca.

BEAT THE HEAT

• Speak to a nurse at 811

• Call 211 for cooling centre locations

• Call 911 for emergencies

Here is COVID info from the province

STAY ACTIVE

• The YMCA has many health/ fitness programs online at www.gv.ymca.ca/health-fitness. Look

for ‘gentle fit,’ Chair Fitness, and Choose to Move. Call 604-939-9622.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT

• Call the First Link® Dementia Helpline for information, support and online programs for

Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, 1-800-936-6033, Monday to Friday, 9:00am-8:00pm.

CONNECTING SENIORS

• Chilliwack Senior Peer Counsellors support seniors with one-to-one peer counselling. Call 604-

793-7204.

• The Compassionate Neighbourhood Health Partners Society provides short daily check-in calls or a weekly friendly chat for those who are alone. Contact 604-798-2023 or neighbourhealth@gmail.com.

• Seniors Connect Café will meet in person Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Gwynne Vaughan Park. Don’t drive? Contact 604-798-2023 or neighbourhealth@gmail.com

• Chilliwack Seniors’ Society has online activities. Contact 604-793-9979 or director@cdsrs.ca.

• Volunteers with the Chilliwack Community Services Better at Home program visit with seniors

over the phone. Call 778-860-5499.

• Chat with youth weekly about life stories, hobbies and interests. Contact 604-798-2023 or

neighbourhealth@gmail.com.

• A virtual Day Program for Older Adults (NETCare) is available. Referrals through the Home

Health Service Line, 1-855-412-2121, or your Community Health Nurse.

• Chilliwack Community Response Network (CCRN) offers support, call 604-845-4374.

• Seniors Abuse & Information Line (SAIL) is a safe place to talk to a trained intake worker about abuse or mistreatment. Contact: 604-437-1940 or 1-866-437-1940.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT

• Meet other caregivers of older adults to exchange experiences. Contact 604-798-2023 or

neighbourhealth@gmail.com.

• Call the Alzheimer Society of BC’s Dementia Helpline to join a caregiver virtual support group, 1-800-936-6033.

See the entire list on City of Chilliwack’s seniors page.

