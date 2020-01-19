Services set to return to normal at Cariboo Memorial Hospital after cold weather wreaks havoc

Interior Health said efforts to get water back on at CMH have been successful

Services are expected to be back to normal Monday after cold weather forced the closure of renal, emergency and main entrances at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Memorial Hospital services are returning to normal after last week’s cold weather wreaked havoc on the building.

Saturday, CMH’s emergency, main and renal services entrances were shut down due to three, separate incidents. Flooding from a burst water pipe closed the renal entrance Friday evening, while a burst pipe impacted the emergency entrance and freezing temperatures cause problems with the hospital’s main entranceway.

Due to further water leakage found thorughout the hospital, the water was turned off on Friday, Jan. 17 and a boil water advisory was put in place.

Sunday afternoon, Interior Health said efforts to get water back on at CMH have been successful and running water is fully restored to the hospital, however, a boil water advisory remains in place until testing is complete.

The main entrance is once again open after closing earlier this week. Renal services and emergency department public entrances remain closed as of Sunday afternoon.

Services unavailable Sunday include dialysis and lab outpatient service. Interior Health said all services in the hospital will be operational Monday, including dialysis and lab outpatient services.

An Interior Health spokesperson said they would like to thank staff and contractors who have done amazing work over the last few days to keep operations running and to get services back online.

“We appreciate the many long days people inside and outside the community have put in.”

Interior Health noted no further updates will be provided.

