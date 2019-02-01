Services report: Robberies may be connected

Golden Fire Rescue

It was a quiet week in Golden for all services.

Golden Fire Rescue only received three emergency calls. Two of the calls were to assist in medical aid calls, and one call was for a potential carbon monoxide exposure.

Responding members entered the building in full protective breathing apparatus and monitored conditions inside.

No signs of carbon monoxide were found, and the home was released to the occupants to return inside. Crews returned to quarters.

Golden-Field RCMP

Two robberies along the Trans-Canada Highway are most likely connected.

The first robbery took place at the Subway in Golden in the early hours on January 16. RCMP say that a rock was used to smash the front door and gain entry. Money was stolen from inside.

Around two hours later, just before 5 a.m., Revelstoke RCMP were notified that the Subway in Revelstoke had also been broken into.

This time, the suspect used a crowbar to gain entry through the front door glass, and again a small amount of cash was taken.

RCMP in Revelstoke described the suspect as wearing dark clothing, cloves, a balaclava, a hoodie, and jeans. RCMP say they have no suspects, but are fairly certain the two incidents are related.

Following estimated driving time and direction, the Subway in Sicamous remained secure and was not broken into that day.