Services Report: Fire deptartment busy with many calls

Golden-Field RCMP

The Golden-Field RCMP has had a busy summer this year, with more than 550 calls for service since the beginning of June.

Last week, the local RCMP had 103 calls, which is typically an average of 14 to 15 per day.

“This is slightly higher than our annual average, but typical for the summer months,” said Golden-Field RCMP Cst. Spencer Lainchbury.

Files this week included 10 abandoned 911 calls, seven collisions, two reported thefts, and nearly one quarter of the calls were related to the 23 traffic and driving complaints.

“We’re currently working on some theft initiatives,” Lainchbury said. “At this time we’re really trying to focus on the prevention side of things.”

On July 14, RCMP did a check stop, which resulted in a 24-year-old male from Golden being issued a three-day driving suspension, after two samples of his breath registered a “warn” on the approved alcohol screening device. The man’s vehicle was impounded for three days.

On July 13, just after 4 p.m., RCMP responded to a vehicle collision at 9th Street S. and Highway 95 involving a black Ford SUV and a grey Hyundai SUV.

The Ford struck the Hyundai that was travelling northbound as the Ford was making a left turn from Highway 95 onto 9th Street S.

No injuries were reported.

A 41 year-old male was held in custody over the weekend after a bail hearing was conducted with a judicial justice.

The male, who generated 11 calls for service to police since June 29, has been charged with uttering threats and breach of recognizance. No court date has been set.

Golden Fire Department

The Golden Fire Department had a busy end to their week, responding to four fire-related incidents over the weekend, and a handful of medical calls throughout the week.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, July 13, a call came from Whispering Spruce Campground and RV Park that a mobile home was one fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, there was substantial smoke and flames emitting from the structure.

“That resulted in the mobile home and the contents being a complete loss,” said fire Chief Dave Balding. “Mobile homes are notorious for that because they keep all the heat in, and the open floor plan allows for very rapid fire spread.”

Nobody was inside the building at the time, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

When crews arrived on scene, they were able to knock down the fire very quickly, and nobody was hurt at the scene.

The location of the fire proved to be difficult, as campers continued to enter the site, driving over the fire hoses, which Balding says poses a safety issue for fire crews, and is illegal. When a fire is in progress, and crews are at the scene, people are reminded to stay back and let the fire department do their job.

“Crews remained on scene for quite some time afterward to clean up and ensure that there was no burning debris left,” Balding said, adding that they posted a fire watch throughout the night to keep an eye on the building.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, the duty officer identified a small hot spot and was able to put it out.

“One of the bad things in the fire service is called a rekindle. You put the fire out, go away, and then it starts again,” Balding said.

Luckily, the fire did not reignite.

Saturday July 14 around 4 p.m., the Golden Fire Department received another call to an apartment at the end of 12th Street S., with smoke showing coming from the basement suite.

“Assessment was carried out, crews entered the building and suppressed the fire in the basement successfully. It was highly successful, and much less damage than the previous day’s fire,” Balding said.

On Sunday, fire crews attended a fire in a small shed south of Golden, and were able to quickly suppress it.

“Three fires in three days is highly unusual in Golden,” Balding said. “Fires are becoming increasingly uncommon. To have three back to back is quite unique.”

Throughout the week, crews responded to a number of medical calls.

Three calls were for shortness of breath, and one was for an intoxicated male, who was removed from a Greyhound bus.

Conservation Officers Service

The Conservation Officers Service in Golden had a fairly quiet week.

Officers responded to approximately eight vehicles towing watercraft vessels that failed to stop for an inspection at the aquatic invasive species inspection station. Failure to stop and have your vessel inspected results in a $345 fine.

People are reminded that it is illegal to drive by the aquatic invasive species inspection station without stopping if they are carrying any type of watercraft. That includes kayaks, stand up paddleboards, boats, and anything else that can be taken out on rivers and lakes.

A number of wildlife reports kept officers busy, including a bear cub that may have been orphaned.

A cougar in the Blaeberry took interest in a resident’s dog, and advice was provided on how to reduce further conflicts.

Another resident in the Blaeberry had a black bear that was causing grief to some of her horses. Measures were taken to avoid further conflict.

A number of warnings and enforcement actions were also taken relating to off road vehicles and motor vehicle infractions.

To report known or suspected violations of fisheries, wildlife, or environmental protection laws, call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.