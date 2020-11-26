Services down for CityWest users in Kitimat

CityWest internet and other services are down in Kitimat as of Wednesday (Nov. 25) evening. (Black Press file photo)

A recent landslide along a rail bed south of Terrace has left many Kitimat CityWest users without internet, TV, and phone services Wednesday (Nov. 25) night into Thursday (Nov. 26) morning.

Around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday night, all CityWest Services were reported down in Kitimat.

“Further investigation found that it was the result of a landslide that cut our fibre line, 16 kilometres south of Terrace along a rail bed,” CityWest wrote in a Facebook post.

CityWest said they do not have an estimated time of restoration yet, as their access to the site of the landslide has been restricted due to unsafe conditions and they are currently waiting for approval to enter the site and assess the damage to the fibre line.

They added that an update will be announced by 6 p.m. Thursday.

