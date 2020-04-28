ServiceMaster Restore in Abbotsford offering free vehicle service for frontline workers

Sanitation service available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily until Friday at MacLure Road location

Abbotsford’s ServiceMaster Restore is offering a free vehicle sanitation service for frontline health care workers and first responders for most of this week. (Submitted)

ServiceMaster Restore Fraser Valley is giving back to first responders and health care workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting today (Tuesday) and running until Friday (May 1), those workers can receive a free sanitation service for their vehicles.

The free service is available at the Abbotsford location, which can be found at 33557 MacLure Road, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those days.

The service takes about 20 minutes and sees ServiceMaster Restore crews fog the vehicle with a hospital grade disinfectant and wipe down high touch points within your vehicle.

According to their website, ServiceMaster Restore of Fraser Valley has been servicing the Fraser Valley and surrounding areas, including Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, Maple Ridge, Langley and Hope since 2002.

Abbotsford News