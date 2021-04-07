Service station plans delayed

The We Care Group, out of Granisle, has been raising funds one bottle and can at a time for BC Children's Hospital for over 12 years. Last week, the group made a huge donation of cans to the recycle depot in Houston. The group, started by four friends, Mae Vienneau, Louis Veress and Brian and Barbara Hewitt is now managed by Mae Vienneau and Brian Hewitt. (Submitted/Houston Today)