Plans for a new Esso-branded service station, with convenience store, have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Construction is not expected to start until this summer. (File photo)

Service station plans delayed

Plans for a new Esso-branded service station, with convenience store, have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Construction is not expected to start until this summer. (File photo)

  • Apr. 7, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Plans for a new Esso-branded service station, with convenience store, have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Construction is not expected to start until this summer. (File photo)

Houston Today

Previous story
COVID-19: Exposure identified at Parksville’s Ballenas Secondary

Just Posted

Most Read