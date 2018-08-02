Service Report: Large carnivors prey on domestic animals

Cougar sightings have risen this year compared to last. (THE NEWS/files)

Conservation Officers Service

Conservation officers responded last week to a number of reports of large carnivores preying on domestic animals in the Blaeberry. The reports were in regards to a black bear and a cougar that had killed goats, ducks, and a large sheep.

Neither animal was captured and it is hoped that these were isolated incidents.

Conservation officers would like to remind owners of domestic livestock to employ good animal husbandry practices, including the use of electric fencing, in order to prevent conflict with carnivores.

An investigation was conducted into a big horn sheep that was harvested last year and the hunter failed to have the animal compulsory inspected.

Violation tickets were issued. Although the animal could have been seized under the Wildlife Act, officers felt it was not necessary in this case.

A compulsory inspection is required for a number of harvested species, including big horn sheep, mountain goats, caribou, moose, cougar, and others. Please check the hunting synopsis for inspection requirements in your area.

Golden Fire Department

On Wednesday, July 25, the Golden Fire Department responded to a possible drug overdose behind a local hotel in the early hours of the morning.

Later that morning, members were called to a parachutist incident on Fisher Road.

The patient was found in good condition despite reports of a failed parachute deployment.

Later that evening, crews attended a residence for an unresponsive male. The patient was assessed and transported to hospital by BC Ambulance.

In the morning on Friday, July 27, the fire department responded to a residence with visible smoke inside and an activated smoke alarm.

The building was searched by members in full protective gear.

The cause of the fire was discovered to be a pot of food left on the stove. No one was home at the time.

The pot was removed from the home, and the building was cleared of smoke.

“Kitchen fires are a leading cause of damage to homes,” fire Chief Dave Balding said. “Golden Fire Rescue would like to remind you never to leave cooking food unattended.”

On Monday, July 30, the fire department responded to a local townhouse complex with multiple occupants feeling unwell.

Firefighters in protective equipment checked the units in question with gas detection equipment, but no unusual levels were detected.

Residents were permitted back into the building, and the cause of the incident remains unsolved.

Golden-Field RCMP

The Golden-Field RCMP had 88 calls for service last week, with Saturday being particularly busy.

Files this week included, but were not limited to, 12 abandoned 911s, four collisions, and 25 traffic and driving complaints which made up 28 per cent of the calls.

There were no calls or complaints related to the Golden Sound Festival.

A 22-year-old male was arrested in Golden on July 26. The male had an arrest warrant out of Surrey, and was brought before a judge and released.