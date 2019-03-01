Service for fallen Port Alberni RCMP officer on March 4

Const. Douglas Rentz was off duty when he died

RCMP Const. Douglas Rentz was off duty when he died on Feb. 23. A service will be held on Monday, March 4 at the Alberni Athletic Hall. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A service for a Port Alberni RCMP constable who died while he was off duty is planned for Monday, March 4, 2 p.m. at the Alberni Athletic Hall, 3727 Roger St.

Const. Douglas Rentz was off duty when he died on Feb. 23. He was 41.

Rentz was born in Campbell River on May 6, 1977. In addition to a career as both an electrical contractor and inspector, Rentz spent five years in Campbell River as an auxiliary police officer before going to RCMP Depot in Regina. He graduated as a full-fledged RCMP member in June 2010.

Rentz spent nine years with the RCMP: six in Terrace and three in Port Alberni.

Rentz is survived by his wife and two daughters, parents Bob and Sharon Rentz, two brothers and two nephews.