Serious vehicle incident closes Highway 97 near Falkland

DriveBC says an assessment is underway; delays expected

  • May. 28, 2020 12:00 a.m.
A “serious incident” near Westwold has closed Highway 97.

DriveBC said the vehicle incident occurred on Douglas Lake Road west of Falkland and an assessment is underway.

The provincial agency also warned motorists to expect some delays in the area.

An air ambulance was dispatched near Westwold to respond to a serious incident, but was later stood down and redirected to another incident near Williams Lake.

More to come.

