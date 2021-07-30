Serious two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near Princeton

A serious crash on Highway 3 occurred Friday, July 30, just west of Princeton.
As of 1:30 p.m. traffic was being delayed on the highway, while RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Division conducted an investigation.
Two vehicles were visible, damaged, and Princeton Volunteer Fire Department members were controlling single lane, alternating traffic.
Princeton RCMP Cpl. Kyle Richmond told the Spotlight there is limited information, at this time, about the accident. It happened about 11 a.m.
“Highways are going to be impacted for some time,” said Richmond. He did not rule out a full road closure in the coming hours.
