Serious two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near Princeton

RCMP says the highway will be affected 'for some time'

Traffic is being delayed in both directions on Highway 3, following the crash. Photo Andrea DeMeer

A serious crash on Highway 3 occurred Friday, July 30, just west of Princeton.

As of 1:30 p.m. traffic was being delayed on the highway, while RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Division conducted an investigation.

Two vehicles were visible, damaged, and Princeton Volunteer Fire Department members were controlling single lane, alternating traffic.

Princeton RCMP Cpl. Kyle Richmond told the Spotlight there is limited information, at this time, about the accident. It happened about 11 a.m.

“Highways are going to be impacted for some time,” said Richmond. He did not rule out a full road closure in the coming hours.

Follow The Spotlight for developments.

Related: Two killed in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Related: Abbotsford man killed in Highway 3 single vehicle crash near Hedley

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Similkameen Spotlight