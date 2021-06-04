‘Serious, potentially life-threatening injuries’ result from single-vehicle collision in South Surrey

Emergency crews are on the scene of what Surrey RCMP are calling a “serious motor vehicle collision” in South Surrey.

A single-vehicle collision occurred in the 3900-block of 152 Street at approximately 3:40 p.m., police said. Initial indications are that that there are “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries” involved, the release noted.

Traffic in the area will be affected for an undetermined amount of time as officers continue the investigation; 152 Street is currently closed traffic northbound, with vehicles being diverted at 36 Avenue.

Police are requesting that the public avoid the area until further notice.

RCMP are seeking witnesses who observed the collision, or who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision. Police are also seeking dash-cam footage. Anyone will information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-542-0502.

Peace Arch News