Serious pedestrian traffic collision closes Barkerville Highway north of Quesnel

RCMP and emergency crews are on scene, with traffic stopped in both directions

Quesnel RCMP are on the scene of a pedestrian-vehicle collision on the Barkerville Highway. (Observer file photo)

A pedestrian was hit in what police are describing a serious collision on the Barkerville Highway, Highway 26, Tuesday Jan. 12.

Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen said the victim was struck by an eastbound truck on the highway around one km east of Highway 97.

Traffic control is on scene, rerouting traffic down Schemenauer Road. Traffic in both directions is completely stopped as of 9 p.m.

Weseen said he expects the road to be closed for several hours while waiting for investigators to arrive.

