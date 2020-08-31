Serious North Okanagan motorcycle crash sparks probe into police work

IIO investigates to determine if motorcyclist's injuries linked to police action or inaction

A motorcycle crash near Grindrod Sunday, Aug. 30, is under investigation by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. as to possible driver’s infractions and whether police action or inaction is linked to the serious injuries to the motorcyclist. (File photo)

An investigation is underway after police failed to stop a motorcyclist with no helmet or licence plate before he was involved in a head-on collision in Enderby.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO BC) are looking to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the motorcyclist’s serious and potentially life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash Sunday, Aug. 30, near Grindrod.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Aug. 30, RCMP in the Southeast District received several traffic complaints of a man with no helmet riding a motorcycle with no licence plate.

Callers reported the motorcycle was speeding in and out of traffic in Lake Country, Vernon and Enderby on Highways 97 and 97A.

An officer located the motorcycle in Lake Country, where the rider allegedly failed to stop and the officer reportedly did not pursue.

Another officer spotted the motorcycle in Enderby on Highway 97A near Mill Ave but was unable to initiate a traffic stop.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Enderby RCMP received a report of head-on collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Highway 97 at Springbend Road near Grindrod.

Upon their arrival, police confirmed the rider and motorcycle were the same as the one previously observed.

The rider suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.

The driver and passenger in the pickup were not physically injured.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate the driving infractions, while the IIO BC is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

All aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation and verification by the IIO BC.

