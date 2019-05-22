Serious crash scatters pylons, closes highway lanes on mid Island

Crash happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday on the Trans-Canada Highway in Nanaimo

Emergency crews respond to a crash Wednesday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway in Nanaimo involving a sedan and a road work truck. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Two people were taken to hospital and northbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway was shut down in the early-morning hours Wednesday.

Firefighters, paramedics and police were called out at about 1 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes just south of the Duke Point Highway exit.

The accident involved a sedan and a road work truck, so pylons were scattered across the crash site. First responders on scene said the drivers of the two vehicles were taken to hospital with unknown injuries. Crews didn’t know the cause of the accident and said it was being investigated by RCMP.

Northbound traffic was detoured at the Morden Road intersection along Akenhead Road and Cedar Road. Drive B.C. advised motorists of the lane closures.

