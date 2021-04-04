The crash on Highway 97 involved a motorcyclist

A serious crash in Summerland on Highway 97 Sunday evening. (Google Maps)

Motorists are being advised to avoid an intersection in Summerland after a serious motorcycle accident took place Easter Sunday.

Just after 5 p.m., a crash involving a motorcycle took place in the intersection of Highway 97 and Prairie Valley Road, where the turn off is to the Tim Hortons.

Several fire trucks, ambulance and police remained on scene past 6:30 p.m.

More to come.

