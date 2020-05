Road closed between Atkins Avenue and Old Island Highway

West Shore RCMP have shut off traffic to Six Mile Road following a serious incident between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Six Mile Road is closed between Old Island Highway and Atkins Avenue following a serious crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon.

West Shore RCMP tweeted just after 3 p.m., telling the public that the road will be closed for several hours, with no estimated time of re-opening.

More to come.

READ MORE: Person finds bag of drugs while out for walk in Langford

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP, ICBC target speeders and aggressive drivers

@iaaronguillenLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Goldstream News Gazette