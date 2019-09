Police are asking people to avoid the intersection at Cumberland and Union roads

Police have closed off the area near the Cumberland and Union roads intersection (Kendra Crighton/ News Staff)

Traffic is being diverted from a Saanich intersection after a serious crash occurred at noon.

In a release, the Saanich Police Department said emergency crews are on scene and will likely be there for some time to gather evidence and investigate.

A witness on scene said he heard the crash, and when he went to see what was going on saw a motorcyclist receiving chest compressions.

More to come…

