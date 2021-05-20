Serious crash closes Nanaimo’s Cranberry intersection

One driver taken to hospital, no update available yet on the other driver

A pickup truck, shown, and a car were involved in a crash at the intersection of Cranberry Road and the Trans-Canada Highway at about 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

A serious car crash has closed the intersection of Cranberry Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection at about 9 p.m. Thursday, May 20, after a compact car and a pickup truck were involved in a collision, with both vehicles ending up wrecked in the northbound lanes.

Emergency crews on scene said the driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital with unknown injuries, but could not provide information yet regarding the driver of the compact car.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin