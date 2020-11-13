Serious crash closes Kelowna highway partially

Emergency crews blocked off southbound lanes of Hwy. 97 near Ellison Lake

Emergency crews have the southbound lanes in the 8000 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna blocked as they are responding to a serious motor vehicle collision Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Police say traffic in both directions will be affected for an undetermined amount of time as the investigation continues. (Google Maps)

A serious collision has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 97 in Kelowna Friday morning.

Kelowna RCMP, Emergency Health Services and the Lake Country Fire department are on scene of the incident north of Ellison or Duck Lake.

Traffic along Highway 97 for both northbound and southbound lanes will be affected for an undetermined amount of time as officers continue to investigate, a statement from RCMP reads.

“Police are asking any motorists affected by the incident for their patience as emergency crews work to assess and clear the scene.”

No further details are available currently, but this story will be updated as they become available.

Police say an update will follow when the southbound lanes reopen.

If you have photos, email newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com.

