Serious crash closes Highway 97, near Summerland

Highway 97, near Summerland, is blocked off as emergency crews work to help those involved in what appears to be a serious crash.
The crash that involved a semi truck and a car was called in around 5 p.m. and traffic hasn’t moved since. Around 10 emergency services vehicles were on site and a medevac transported patients away from the scene.
#BCHwy97 – Reports of a serious vehicle incident just south of the Okanagan Lake Provincial Park. Assessment in progress, expect delays and congestion. Consider an alternate route. #Peachland #Summerland
