Emergency crews respond to a two-vehicle collision near the 184 Street and 40 Avenue intersection. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Serious collision in South Surrey Saturday morning

Vehicle left in a field after collision near 184 Street and 40 Avenue

Emergency responders were on scene of a two-vehicle collision in South Surrey Saturday morning.

A witness told Peace Arch News that CPR was performed on one person, but appeared unsuccessful.

Surrey RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have yet to respond to PAN request for comment made Saturday afternoon.

The collision, which occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. near the 184 Street and 40 Avenue intersection, resulted in one vehicle on its side and at least one person sent to hospital.

More to come…

