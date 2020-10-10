Serious collision in Quesnel closes portion of Highway 97

Detours using North Star Road will keep traffic flowing around the site

Five people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Quesnel on Saturday, Oct. 10.

One person is in serious condition according to Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel RCMP.

He said the overpass would be closed for several hours, but traffic will still be able to flow through a detour.

The collision took place on the overpass above North Star Road just after 10:30 a.m., on the section of highway connecting downtown Quesnel with South Quesnel.

Traffic was backed up all the way to the Quesnel museum.

At least three vehicles were damaged in the crash.

The scene was attended by fire, ambulance, and police, who assisted people while trying to stay warm in cold, rainy weather.

