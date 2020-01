Hwy 97 closed in both directions 5km north of Summerland

Highway 97, approximately five kilometers north of Summerland, is closed in both directions.

Penticton RCMP are advising that the closure is due to a serious motor vehicle collision.

RCMP say the collision is near Callan Road.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

