Serious collision closes Highway 33 in Kelowna

Traffic is backed up in both directions in the Black Mountain area

  • Aug. 26, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Highway 33, in Kelowna, is closed in both directions at Pyman Road due to a vehicle collision.

According to residents in the Black Mountain area, multiple emergency vehicles could be seen responding to an incident on Highway 33 about 8 p.m.

At least two vehicles were involved in a collision between Goudie Road and Black Mountain Drive. Traffic is backed up along Highway 33 in both directions.

A detour is not available. Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control, DriveBC will update the situation after 9:30 p.m.

