Car and pickup involved in collision near Pottery Road just after 5 p.m.; detours around scene

Emergency personnel remain on-scene on Highway 6 at Pottery Road in Vernon for a two-car collision. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Highway 6 in Vernon is closed in both directions east of Pottery Road at this time as emergency personnel deal with the aftermath of a serious two-vehicle collision Sunday.

The accident was called in at around 5 p.m.

A car and a pickup truck were involved and there could be a possible fatality associated with the crash.

Traffic is being detoured around the scene.

More to come…